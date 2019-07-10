Snakes, salamanders, parrots, oh my!

Local kids got the chance to get up close and personal with animals outside of North America

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– Berkeley County’s Park and Recreation Center is giving kids the opportunity to get up close and personal with animals far beyond Martinsburg the entire week.

Animal Adventure campers were able to hold a Kenyan snake, salamanders and even talk with a parrot. Critters and Conservation Zoo Keeper Mariah Rick said she loves showcasing animals from other countries to help educate kids from a young age to explore beyond North America.

“It gets them to understand that not all animals are scary,” said Rick. “Some people are terrified of snakes but then you meet Morty and he’s like a big-time googly bear and he’s not that scary.”

Berkeley County’s Rec Center will be hosting their Animal Adventure Camp all week.