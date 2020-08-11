Six new deaths from virus reported in the Mountain State

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports six new deaths and 121 new cases of COVID-19.

The deaths from the virus are senior citizens ages 72 to 89 years old. Two of the deaths are from Mercer County.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Logan County, a 71-year old female from Wyoming County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, an 89-year old female from Grant County, and an 83-year old female from Grant County. “As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said some long-term care facilities have one to two positive cases; some have more. Crouch made the statements during West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 press conference.

“Governor is right on point with regard to circumstances changing hourly,” Crouch said.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 11, 2020, there have been 330,447 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 7,875 total cases and 147 deaths.

Currently, as of Aug. 10, 2020 there are 130 confirmed hospitalized cases, 46 confirmed ICU cases, and 14 confirmed cases of patients of a ventilator.

Cases per county: case confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (672/27), Boone (105/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (66/1), Cabell (399/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (153/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (229/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (947/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (94/0), Logan (246/0), Marion (188/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (63/0), McDowell (60/1), Mercer (203/0), Mineral (123/2), Mingo (180/2), Monongalia (933/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (199/1), Raleigh (251/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (14/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (210/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (244/12), Wyoming (34/0).