Six more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting six more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 325 deaths.

State health officials confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old female from Mason County, a 62-year-old female from Fayette County, a 72-year-old male from Fayette County, an 86-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Pleasants County.

For the second day in a row, no counties are listed in red on the WV DHHR’s County Alert System. Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Monongalia, Wayne and Logan counties remain orange. Boone, Mingo Jackson, Nicholas, Summers and Wyoming counties are gold. 24 counties are in yellow and 19 counties are green.

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing will be available today at the following locations:

Cabell County, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 5241 State Route 10, Salt Rock, WV

Marion County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1 Everest Drive, Fairmont, WV

Summers County, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, the WV DHHR confirms 202 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 14,706 cases since the pandemic began. The total includes 3,550 active cases, 173 current hospitalizations, and 10,831 recoveries.

The state has received a total of 528,658 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19. The state’s daily percent positive rate is listed at 4.11%, and the cumulative percent positive rate is listed at 2.78%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (52), Berkeley (968), Boone (206), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (759), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (19), Fayette (583), Gilmer (39), Grant (156), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (103), Hancock (145), Hardy (87), Harrison (346), Jackson (258), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,468), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (599), Marion (261), Marshall (162), Mason (140), McDowell (80), Mercer (407), Mineral (171), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,959), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (98), Ohio (362), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (151), Putnam (529), Raleigh (497), Randolph (240), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (64), Wayne (381), Webster (7), Wetzel (51), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (108).

