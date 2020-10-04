Six counties in gold, including Kanawha County on School Alert System

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are six counties in gold on today’s School Alert System from the West Virginia Department of Education, including Kanawha County’s change from orange to gold.

With Kanawha County in gold, this means Kanawha County Schools will have in-person instruction and extracurricular activities permitted in-county (with schools from the same county) and with other gold counties.

As of Oct. 3, there are no counties in red, and Harrison, Upshur, and Boone counties are in orange on the School Alert System map.

The latest changes in counties include: