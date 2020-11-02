Six arrested after drug raid on Charleston’s West Side

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of six people on Charleston’s West Side Sunday, Nov. 1.

Charleston Police Department Patrol Division officers say they executed a search warrant for a house on the 1800 block on 7th Avenue. During the investigation, officers say they located suspected Methamphetamine and a box of ammunition along with a sawed-off style shotgun in a nearby residence.

Lt. Tony Hazelett of the CPD says six people were arrested from both residences, including:

