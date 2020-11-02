Six arrested after drug raid on Charleston’s West Side

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: James C Hooper/Moment/Getty Images

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of six people on Charleston’s West Side Sunday, Nov. 1.

Charleston Police Department Patrol Division officers say they executed a search warrant for a house on the 1800 block on 7th Avenue. During the investigation, officers say they located suspected Methamphetamine and a box of ammunition along with a sawed-off style shotgun in a nearby residence.

Lt. Tony Hazelett of the CPD says six people were arrested from both residences, including:

  • Joseph William Deel, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Michelle Dawn Smith, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • David Allen Taylor, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Selena Marie Norton, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Gary Barnett, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Anthony Hairston, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  1. William Joseph Deel, 27, of Charleston, charges- Capias (Failure to Appear), Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Possession, and Warrant- 3rd Offense Shoplifting.
  2. Michelle Dawn Smith, 45, of Charleston, charge- Capias (Failure to Appear).
  3. David Allen Taylor, 44, of Cross Lanes, charge- Capias (Failure to Appear).
  4. Selena Marie Norton, 22, of Charleston, charge- Capias (Failure to Appear).
  5. Gary Barnett, 64, of South Charleston, charge- Capias (Failure to Appear).
  6. Anthony Hairston, 63, of Charleston, charge- Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Trending Stories