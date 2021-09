JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A single-car crash on Labor Day in Jefferson County left one Martinsburg man dead.

Police responded around 4:20 p.m. to the intersection of Earle Road and Summit Point for the report of a crash. The responding officer found 50-year-old James Allen Getts in a white Ford Ranger. Medical responders pronounced him dead due to his injuries.

Officials said that Getts was driving eastbound on Summit Point Road when he hit a standing tree off of the right roadway edge.