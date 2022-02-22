Should felons be allowed to vote in WV?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s a question that lawmakers all across the country have been asking in recent years: when it comes to voting, should a felon ever be given a second chance?

Senate Republican, Bill Hamilton says yes.

“If they’re employed and trying to get back into society, I think they should be able to vote,” said Sen. Hamilton (R – Upshur).

Hamilton is the lead sponsor of a bill that would restore voting rights to felons the minute they’re released from prison.

Some Democrats think it’s a good idea.

“They’ve done their time,” said Senate Democrat, Richard Lindsay II of Kanawha County. “They’ve served their penalty and we should welcome them back.”

Sen. Lindsay helped co-sponsor the bill.

“Forgiveness, forbearance, that’s important,” said Lindsay. “Once someone’s served their time they should have their right to vote again.”

Meanwhile, opinion on the street is decidedly mixed.

“If we take away their right to vote, what makes them care about the society if they don’t have a say,” said Charleston resident, Riddlez Rowe.

“No, I think there should be a price to pay for convicted felons,” said Charleston resident, Keyth Danielsen. “I mean it sounds harsh, but you don the crime you don the times”

The fate of the bill is still in the air, but Monday it was sent to the Senate Rules Committee, a place of limbo where bills often die.