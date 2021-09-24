Shooting in Berkeley Springs left two injured, police investigating

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday and left two injured.

Police said that two cars were involved in the shooting. They first responded around 1:42 a.m. to the 500 block of Warm Springs Ave. Police found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both were still conscious and transported to Berkeley Medical Center.

Police said that the woman has been released and the man is currently in a stable condition.

Police are still investigating for the vehicle, which is described as a dark SUV. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 304-267-0001 or submit it online.