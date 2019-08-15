Sheriff’s Office seeking witnesses for car crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va (WDVM) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a green van, who according to witness accounts, was involved in an accident on Wednesday.

Authorities say one vehicle was traveling eastbound on route nine and another westbound when a third vehicle pulled out of River Road between the two vehicles, causing the first vehicle to swerve, going down over an embankment before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver of the first vehicle, a woman, was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Authorities say charges are pending while the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information as to the identity of the driver of the greenish van, you are asked to contact the Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at (304) 259-1067.