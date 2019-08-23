Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

The call was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide shooting that occurred on the 2300 block of Paynes Ford Road in Martinsburg Friday morning.

Authorities got a call around 12:50 a.m. for a wellfare check on an injured male. That individual has been identified as Thomas Dove Jr., 40, of Martinsburg, according to Sheriff Curtis Keller.

After units arrived on scene, they discovered Dove Jr. had been shot multiple times.

He was transported by ambulance to Berkeley Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators were out most of the morning processing the crime scene and interviewing potential witnesses.

Sheriff Keller says Dove Jr.’s body was transported to medical examiners in Charleston, West Virginia where an autopsy will be performed.

Investigators are requesting homeowners on Paynes Ford Rd. who may have security cameras that captured the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office at (304) 267-7000 or Crime Solvers at (304) 267-4999.

This is a developing story.