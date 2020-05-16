Sheriff’s deputy reserves and Chick-fil-A team up for salute to Jefferson Medical Center hospital staff

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Friday in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle Jefferson County sheriff Pete Dougherty had his department busy paying tribute to medical staff on the front lines of the COVID19 crisis. Those sheriff’s deputies were delivering a special thank you to hospital workers.

The reserves said “thank you” in a big way to the staff at Jefferson Medical Center here. Voluntary contributions helped make possible the delivery of 180 meals from Chick-fil-a that served all three shifts at the hospital.



“We are extremely grateful for all the support that the sheriff’s department gives us on a daily basis,” said Jay Sine, an inpatient nursing director at the medical center. “We do have a close working relationship with them. So this was kind of extra special for us, for them to take time to recognize us and provide us some meals for today.”



But for Lt. Greg Amlin, rounding up the deputy reserves — and even their families to help, is not a heavy lift.

“It gives us the opportunity to give back to those who are helping us,” says Amlin.

And the generosity is most appreciated as the medical center staff take extra precautions fighting the coronavirus to have a safe and secure facility.



“And we’re just grateful to the community for all the support we’ve received,” says Sine.

And the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will be busy Saturday as well. They are helping with traffic control as the West Virginia National Guard administers COVID-19 tests at the Asbury United Methodist Church.