Sheriff’s department investigates shooting in Harpers Ferry

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — One person has been injured following a shooting that occurred in Harpers Ferry on Friday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Red Oak Lane in the Blue Ridge Acres community for a report of shots fired around 8:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, a 22-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Berkeley Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.