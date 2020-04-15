Sheriff investigating human remains found in Berkeley County

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Few details are known about the human remains found in a wooded area of southern Berkeley County late Monday.

The body was discovered by someone picking mushrooms near Pikeside, along U.S. Route 11 just south of Martinsburg, Sheriff Curtis Keller said. Deputies began working the crime scene and the medical examiner is investigating.

“Our investigators went to the scene, did an investigation of the crime scene of the area there,” said Sheriff Keller. “The medical examiner was contacted. and he responded and the remains were removed from the scene to the medical examiner for further examination.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office.

