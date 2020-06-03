Sheriff Bohrer warns of labor-involved scams

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– With warm weather fast approaching, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer says he’s received more complaints from residents about scammers knocking on doors, especially those of elderly residents.

Sheriff Bohrer warns residents to be on the look out for scammers offering to perform construction, driveway sealing, paving and other labor activities without being a legitimate business. He says at all costs, do not let them inside your house to use the bathroom or get water. If you are home alone, you should act like someone else is there with you. And, always ask for estimates, don’t just pay them on the spot.

“What they try to do is pressure you, you know I got a load of gravel, I got some asphalt, some sealer leftovers, it’s such a great deal but you have to do it now and only now. If you hear that ‘now and now only’, a big red flag should go up, don’t ever do that,” Bohrer said.

No matter the situation, Bohrer says always call the Sheriff’s Department to investigate or help get the unwanted visitor off your property.

