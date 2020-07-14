Sheriff Bohrer speaks out about current police recruitment

"We will work through this together, but the world needs good officers."

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM)– With over four decades of law enforcement experience, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer says he’s never experienced anything like he is experiencing now, the cultural shift protesting against police officers.

“It’s been much more difficult to attract and recruit applicants for a job, who would want it?” said Bohrer.

Sheriff Bohrer says he can remember having hundreds of applications for Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson county positions but now, they’re lucky to get a handful.

“I don’t know, when you have groups that are calling for the defunding of law enforcement, disbanding of law enforcement, even certain groups that are calling for the arrest and assassination of law enforcement, how do you attract someone to want to get into this career?” said Bohrer.

However, Sheriff Bohrer says he expects people to always dial 9-1-1 for immediate life saving needs from officers, and at the end of a hard day with protestors chanting ‘defund the police’, his reason to wear the badge is simple.

“It is the most rewarding career where everyday it’s new, everyday you have the ability to affect someone’s life and help someone, that would be my sales pitch as you will,” said Bohrer. “I don’t think there’s any other job that is more gratifying than this job when you can help people.”

If you are interested in a career with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Bohrer says to contact him at the sheriff’s station.