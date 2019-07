Sheriff Bohrer files pre-candidacy registration for re-election

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer is running for re-election in 2020, he announced Tuesday.

Bohrer (R) said he filed his pre-candidacy registration form with Chief Tax Deputy Kim Machal as his campaign treasurer.

Official filing for office can not be done until January 13, 2020.

Bohrer was interviewed for WDVM’s Sunday Newsmaker in February. Watch part one of the interview below:

Sunday Newsmaker interview with Bohrer (Part 2)

Sunday Newsmaker interview with Bohrer (Part 3)

Sunday Newsmaker interview with Bohrer (Part 4)