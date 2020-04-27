Shepherdstown small businesses struggle to survive the coronavirus

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Smaller businesses are doing all they can to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

In a small community like Shepherdstown in the eastern panhandle, mom and pop shops like Four Seasons Books already struggle with competition from online retailers like Amazon. Meanwhile, independent eateries and galleries are doing their best to ride out the economic downturn. Many of these small business owners say staying afloat during this time is a delicate balancing act.

“We’re trying to come up with a system that will allow us to have safety for our customers and safety for our business,” says Maria Allen, owner of Maria’s Taqueria on East German Street in the heart of Shepherdstown’s business district. “That’s what my main worry is, protecting everybody from potential health risks.”

The National Federation of Independent Business finds that 92 percent of small business owners say the coronavirus has had a negative impact on their sales and about half say they cannot survive for more than another two months under current market conditions.