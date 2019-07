AUGUSTA, W.Va (WDVM) --The Mountaineer Motorcross and Southern Mud Outlaws are teaming up to host their Mega Truck Race this weekend, and while the drivers admit the sport may be dangerous, it's the thrill of the ride, family time, and love for the sport that makes it worth wild.

"We like racing, the more mud, the better and we want the adrenaline.” Owner of Southern, Northern & Midwestern Mud Outlaws Robert Morel. “Go ride a roller coaster, people ride them because of the adrenaline, it goes fast, goes upside but it’s the same thing in these trucks. It’s like a wild ride on a buckin' bull but you have a lot of horsepower and a lot of fun."