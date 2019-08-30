Shepherdstown Fire Dept. urges drivers to watch their wheels following damage fire hose

According to the assistant fire chief, the supply line would cost between $600-700 to replace

SHEPHERDSTOWN,W.Va. (WDVM) — After the Shepherdstown Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire, the unexpected happened.

After units including the Shepherdstown Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Sandpiper Lane, a motorist drove through the fire hose, puncturing it and creating a hole.

The fire hose was then deemed “inoperable” for use. Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fluharty reported that the driver wasn’t charged but his unit posted on its Facebook Page to bring awareness to the issue.

“With the hose being damaged or possibly ruptured that could limit our water supply which will then cut off the water supply to our fire hoses inside the house, which can possibly put our firefighters in danger or the citizens inside the house so it was an awareness post,” Fluharty said.

According to the assistant fire chief, the supply line would cost between $600-700 to replace. The hose carries 100 gallons per 100 feet. The measurement is a five-inch diameter supply line.

Matt Ryan, who is a part of Jefferson County’s EMS, believes that in emergencies like this, time is of the essence.

“The quicker we can get to the scene the better it is for the individual that might be in the house, we’re here to save lives and protect property,” Ryan said.