Shepherdstown Fire Department hosts annual Christmas dinner

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Shepherdstown Fire Department hosted its annual Christmas dinner over the weekend.

The department in West Virginia has put on a free Christmas dinner for its community for close to 15 years. Officials from the firehouse say this year’s meal will feed over 250 people.

“We have a lot of community support, recently we had an apple butter festival and bash we had over 100 volunteers at each one so it is our way to give back and say thank you for the many people who help us,” Denny Darron said, the treasurer for the department.

Volunteers from the fire house prepped, cooked and served the food. This year they had chicken wings, vegetables and more. Community members pitched in by bringing dessert items from home to support hungry families that walked through the door. one volunteer says its her first day, she says protecting the community is something she aspires to do.

“I’m trying to get certified as an EMT, I could go fire or obviously being an EMT but I’m flexible so I’ll go anywhere they need me to I’ll be a third person on the ambulance so I’ll be a medic to the medic helping out in any way that I am needed,” Sierra DiFalco said.

Along with feeding anyone who was hungry, there was a table set up for “fill the boot” and “toys for tots” to go towards the rest of the holiday season.