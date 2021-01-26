Shepherdstown fire department faces added equipment costs due to COVID

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Fire departments are facing a new set of challenges during the pandemic.

In the eastern panhandle at the Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department, crews are faced with added costs associated with keeping firefighters safe from not only smoke and flames, but also protecting themselves and their crew from contracting the coronavirus when on an emergency call.

Zachery Morgan with the department said, “Certainly, with the virus going on and the pandemic, it requires a little more personal protective equipment than what it used to a few years ago. Every time we’re on a call we have to put on some more equipment, sometimes that’s not reusable, it’s only a one-time use, and that’s going to cost. It continues to add up.”

The Shepherdstown VFD is planning a big Superbowl Sunday community supper to help raise funds to defray their added costs during the pandemic. The department is located at 8052 Martinsburg Pike.