Shepherd University to start program for students with autism

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– Shepherd University could be changing future students’ lives who are on the autistic spectrum in the tri-state area.

The Shepherd teamed up with the West Virginia Autism Training Center to open a new college program geared towards autistic students that will give them the tools and guidance to earn a college degree. Students and parents who attended the open house say the program has the potential to change their lives forever.

“They told me this program was coming in and I literally got chills because that is something that will help him achieve his goals and make what he wants to do for a living reality,” said Jefferson County parent Stacy Swartchick.

The College Program establishes Shepherd as a West Virginia ATC Satellite site and hopes they can provide autistic students a way to reach their goals. Shepherd University Graduate Cindy Brockman is on the autistic spectrum and said she is excited for future students to be properly prepared and helped in the tri-state area.

“To connect the dots with you on how critical it is for people with disabilities and also on the autism spectrum, it’s important to have a team of people to help with the next step,” said Brockman.

According to Dr. Rebecca Hansen, Program Coordinator for West Virginia’s Autism Training Center, one out of every 68 children are born with autism, and there are more autistic high school graduates pursuing college degrees than ever.

“Truly it changes lives, and I think the reason I’ve been in this field for so long is because I see the evidence of what’s possible,” said Dr. Hansen. “Having an established program on a college campus such as Shepherd’s is rare and if you even google autism in college, Marshall University is going to come up as one of the top three schools. It’s the exact same model here at Shepherd, so we know what we’re doing, it’s just a matter of having the people to serve.”

Shepherd’s program will be available in the fall and is the only program of its kind in the entire tri-state area.