Shepherd University sees an increase in foreign student enrollment

Shepherdstown, W.Va (WDVM) — Every academic year international students pick a destination of their foreign studies, but somehow, West Virginia is not on their list.

The foreign student enrollment in Shepherd University has more than doubled in the past four years since the university voted to internationalize the campus in 2014, and it has gained approval from various federal agencies and even started accepting applications in 2016.

“When many students come to the United States, yes they don’t think about West Virginia in particular, but they do know about Washington D.C., I sort of sell, if you would, the proximity to Washington D.C., we have Marc Train stop in Flowing Springs (Duffields MARC Station) from Shepherds Campus,” said Dr. Lois Jayman, Director of International Affairs of the University, who started her job at the university in 2018, and also hired international students recruiter, Siriki Diabate.

Shepherd University works with African Embassies in Washington D.C. to avoid competition from larger-scale universities, so far they have developed a partnership with some West African countries, where the government provides scholarships to students, such as the Ivory Coast, Gambia, Benin, Mali, and Niger, “We targeted a global region, many universities are recruiting students from South America or Asia, and we decided to strategically look at West Africa, that’s where our target was,” Dr. Jayman added.

Siriki Diabate helped to set up a partnership with several officials from the foreign embassy, “We go in and see the ambassadors and we talk about the university, and we invite the ambassador. The ambassador visits the campus, the ambassador takes a tour, once they go back, we try to set up the partnership.”

So far, Diabate has seen positive outcomes with his effort, “and interestingly, all these countries get to know Shepherd University of West Virginia, all of the mountain. When they come in here, they say ‘oh I like all those mountains’, you know, you keep driving for the mountains in the countryside, and you just pop up in a small town, and you see Shepherd University.”

Kady Sanogo, a psychology major and student from Mali, who also resided in Maryland for 6 years with her father, worked as a journalist in the country before being enrolled in the university, “I am so far having a nice experience at Shepherd, especially within the international community, because being a thousand miles away from your home is not that easy.”

“So I think the challenge is getting used to West Virginia in general, it was very unfamiliar, and also the fact that I don’t know anyone here, so it was very challenging at first and gradually I started to get to know more people and I began to see more of West Virginia, and you know soon enough it all became more familiar and kind of like home a little bit.”

Dr. Jayman still plans on expanding and inviting more international students, “For the future, we plan to continue what we are doing and solidify those partnerships and watch those partnerships grow.”

“We began the partnership with Nigeria in Frederick, Maryland because we have an increasing number of Nigerian students on the campus. So we are trying to make a local connection and local partnerships to increase our international student population,” she added.