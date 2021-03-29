Shepherd University Provost passes away

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University announced on Monday that Dr. Scott Beard, the Provost/VP for Academic Affairs, suddenly passed away.

President Mary Hendrix said in a statement that they do not currently have more details about his death.

“This is a shock for all of us, and I ask that we work together to carry out the duties that Scott was so diligent in performing. … It is important that we continue Scott’s legacy and plan a beautiful tribute to an extraordinarily talented professional leader,” Hendrix said in the statement.

