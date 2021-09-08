Shepherd University kicks off new campus campaign

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University is celebrating 150 years and with that, they’re kicking off a new campus campaign called “I love Shepherd.” The campaign aims to further unite the campus community.

“We all love Shepherd University it’s just why we’re here every day,” said Holly Morgan Frye Vice President of Student Affairs at Shepherd University.

Especially as students continue to adjust to pandemic changes.

“Our students have really struggled the last year 18 months up to 2 years…this is a time when we have decided we want to pull together as a university and really identify those reasons why we are a campus community,” said Frye.

The slogan will be printed on shirts and will be a large part of the institution’s community image.

“We thought this would be a wonderful way to kick off the campaign the 150-year celebration is of course very special being back on campus is very special we’re celebrating that and along with this extraordinary community,” said Dr. Kelly Hart, vice president of enrollment management at Shepherd University.

Several students said they want the campaign to give people a sense of the positive experience they’ve had while attending Shepherd.

“(the) I love Shepherd campaign means to me I love shepherd so much because of the community and all the people I’ve met and how I’m involved on campus,” said Chris Lynne Bard, a junior at Shepherd University.

“I just want new people to know that there really is a lot to love about Shepherd University like I said really great small-town school,” said senior James Frye.