Shepherd University donates face shields and masks for essential workers

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University is using 3D printers to make face shields and masks for essential workers.

The university started the initiative due to the shortage of medical supplies across the nation. So far, they’ve donated face shields to places like fire and police stations as well as hospitals. They will soon be producing N95 masks to give to the West Virginia National Guard. They’ve made close to one thousand face shields so far and don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“We’re going to just try to make as many as we can as long as the material lasts or we don’t need to produce them anymore so we’re just plugging along here full speed ahead,” said 3D Fabrication Manager Kay Dartt.

The university is not giving out the masks to individuals in the area, however if you’re part of an organization of essential workers that needs face shields, you can request the gear by filling out a request form on Shepherd University’s website under the community PPE request tab.