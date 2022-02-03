Shepherd University community does good through Rams Closet project

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDVM) — Students and faculty at Shepherd University in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been generous about helping others with a food pantry and clothes closet. Their work helps the planet as well.

William Prudnick from Beckley, West Virginia, is a chemistry major involved with the Shepherd University food pantry and clothes closet. He says both projects not only help those in need but also promote sustainability.

“Eighty-five percent of all clothing ends up in a landfill,” Prudnick explained. “Fast fashion is what it’s called. So people make expensive clothing. People buy it, throw it away not long after. So this is a good way of recycling it and giving it to people who need it.”

Jenny Flora is on the business faculty at Shepherd and is thrilled for the success of the student projects.

“Before we even opened today we had two students waiting, which is exciting so we’ve been officially open for 25 minutes and we’ve already had three students come by,” said Flora.

Michelle Hunt is an environmental studies major and is proud of the sustainability the closet promotes.

“Anytime that we can reuse them and share the things that we have with someone else; that’s the goal,” said Hunt.

Carley Holben is a nursing student and, while looking for a bargain, is glad to exercise her generosity.

“I’m an avid thrfiter,” said Holben. “I love to thrift, and so I figured while coming I could bring some donations as well so I didn’t show up empty-handed.”

Students and faculty are applying for grants to make these projects sustainable. Students and faculty advisers at Shepherd are thrilled with the popularity of the projects and look forward to their being a permanent part of the campus community.