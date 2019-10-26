Shepherdstown volunteers plant trees to beautify the cemetery

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – (WDVM) The historic Shepherdstown Cemetery is getting a facelift, thanks to some volunteers.
The Rotary Club of Shepherdstown has partnered with the Capapon Institute, a non-profit watershed-protection organization, to plant trees inside the cemetery.
The planting project serves to help beautify the cemetery, reduce storm-water runoff, and more importantly, bring attention to the appearance of urban environments.
The Rotary Club is looking for additional trees and locations for next year.
