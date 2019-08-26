Shenandoah Community Health receives quality leader award

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Community Health Center received a National Quality Leader Award Monday, one of just two West Virginia Health centers to receive this designation.

The Regional Administrator of Health Resources and Services Administration visited the Shenandoah Community Health Center to present the award to the CEO Michael Hassing.

“It’s not just a clinical leadership award, but a national clinical leader award for being in the top 2% national for all health leaders, for behavioral health and for our clinical work,” said Hassing.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $107 million total for quality improvement to health centers across the country.