Shenandoah Community Health expands online mental health services

"We are able to serve the community's needs even more with the expansion."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– With programs and services moving online, the Shenandoah Community Health center is now fully-functioning with several new online programs.

SCH is continuing their counseling, therapy and support group services by moving them online. The move has allowed SCH to serve many more patients who may need extra mental health services during the pandemic. A part of their program is Mental Health America’s “Tools2Thrive” Campaign which strives to improve and strengthen mental health resilience.

“For many of the patients, this has been one of the primary sources of support that they’ve been able to have consistently through this difficult time,” said SCH Direcor of Behavioral Health Services Laurie Diehl-Lamp, Md. “It’s something we feel really proud about and fortunate enough to provide to the community.”

Shenandoah Community Health is planning on keeping their online services even once the pandemic is over.