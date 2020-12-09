Shelter-in-place order lifted after explosion at West Virginia chemical plant

BELLE, W.Va. (NewsNation Now) — A shelter-in-place order issued after an explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant has been lifted.

The explosion occurred Tuesday around 10 p.m. EST at the Chemours plant in the Kanawha County community of Belle, the county commission said in a statement. Details about the incident, including whether chemicals were involved, and whether anyone was injured weren’t immediately released.

The shelter-in-place order was issued for a two-mile radius around the plant, NewsNation affiliate WOWK reported.

A photo shared with NewsNation showed large flames visible. People who lived in the area reported their houses shook.

By Wednesday morning, the order was lifted.

“Emergency responders have evaluated the scene and have determined that an all clear can be issued for the incident,” the county commission said.

Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. The 723-acre site is located along the Kanawha River about 10 miles southeast of Charleston. The town of Belle has about 1,100 residents.

Correction: The article has been updated to reflect this explosion happened in West Virginia.