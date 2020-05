MARTINSBURG, W. Va., (WDVM) — The U.S. Marshal Mountain State Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man on sexual assault charges involving a minor.

Jerry Vickers, 72, of Martinsburg was investigated by West Virginia State Police. Vickers was arrested Friday on the 600 block of Faulkner Avenue.

Vickers is charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor.

He’s being held at the Eastern Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.