CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The week of March 21-25 is Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia.

Throughout the course of the week, there will be multiple articles on our station’s website and through the National Weather Service‘s Facebook and Twitter pages.

In addition to the weather resources available to the public, there will be a statewide tornado drill on Tuesday, March 22nd at 11 a.m.

There is also a virtual weather spotter class on Thursday, March 24th at 7 p.m.

This class would teach basic weather safety components as well as how to submit weather reports to the National Weather Service.

