Serious two-car collision reported on Shepherdstown Pike

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County dispatch reports a serious two-car collision on Shepherdstown Pike around 5:30 pm.

According to officials, a vehicle ran through a red light and hit another vehicle. Officials report several injuries on the scene three victims were transferred to Jefferson Medical Center, one of the three victims was transported by helicopter. Officials say one victim has been identified as a six-year-old in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.