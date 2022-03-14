MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Some homeowners in West Virginia say they’re struggling to pay their property taxes. Most of them are senior citizens.

The issue is mainly in the eastern panhandle. Housing prices keep going up, and that impacts property taxes. Homeowners were hoping lawmakers would address their concerns before wrapping their session over the weekend.

Seniors on a fixed income say Berkeley County has the highest cost of living in the state. Peter Miller lives in Martinsburg and says Berkeley County built more than a billion dollars in new homes in just the past year alone. He says that will generate enough new tax revenue, so the state should cut seniors some slack.

“They got all this tons of money; all this grant money for the wealthy, for businesses, developers, contractors, so on and so on. Help the truly needy,” said Miller.

Miller says the cost of food, utilities and medicine is skyrocketing and it creates a huge burden on seniors.

He’s afraid high property taxes will force them out of their homes.