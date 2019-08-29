Senior citizens get last summer fun with slip and slide

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– If you were driving through Martinsburg Thursday, you might’ve seen an unusual sight; senior citizens were sliding down a slip and slide all afternoon.
Seniors at Clary Grove enjoyed the last days of the summer season by getting out and cooling off while sliding down a slip and slide. Caregivers took turns pulling seniors down the slide and many of the daring seniors said they couldn’t get enough of it.
“Absolutely awesome, I haven’t had this much fun since my kids were little,” said President Resident Council Betty Philbin. “Coming down and being able to be as goofy as I can be was awesome.”
This was Clary Grove’s first time hosting this event and they plan to do it again next year.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App