Senator Patricia Rucker briefs Berkeley County Republicans on the education reform bill

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– On Friday, senator Patricia Rucker updated Republicans in Berkeley County about the education reform bill that was passed during the West Virginia Special Session.

Rucker says House Bill 206 did a lot of things for West Virginia. She says teachers and public employees in the school received a 5 percent pay increase. Beyond the increase, she says the bill took out a lot of restrictions and regulations in state code. This will be easier to move the funding to the counties, so the local communities can prioritize how they spend it.

“One of the things I’m very excited about is that we empower the local schools a lot more than they ever have before where it’s going to be easier for them to get waivers from state code and be able to innovate and maybe try different things,” said Sen. Patricia Rucker.

Rucker says since the bill was passed in the summer a lot of the measures have not gone into effect just yet, but will be phased in over time.