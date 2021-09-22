Senator Manchin speaks to JROTC students at Jefferson and Washington High Schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Senator Joe Manchin spoke with JROTC students from 21 schools across West Virginia about applying to U.S. Service Academies.

Over 200 JROTC students from Washington and Jefferson High Schools joined the virtual statewide call, which aimed to encourage students to apply to US Service Academies such as the US Air Force Academy and US Military Academy.

“You can achieve anything that you can desire. If you can dream it you can do it,” said Manchin.

Every student applying to an academy needs at least one Senator or Congressman to endorse them. Manchin gave students information about how to do that and why they should apply to an academy.

“What we did is we brought in a group of people that have the expertise to evaluate all of your achievements and your desire and ability to serve at that level,” Manchin explained.

Students can submit an application for an academy nomination to Senator Manchin’s office by October 1st, 2021. Applications are available on Senator Manchin’s website.