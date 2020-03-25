Senator Manchin reacts to agreement reached on stimulus package

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Senate will vote in an effort to pass a stimulus package that will offer two trillion dollars to help the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said the package would likely provide up to $600 in unemployment checks to West Virginians. Individuals who earn $75,000 or less in adjusted gross income would be eligible for $1,200. Married couples who earn up to $150,000 would receive $2,400.

“We’re trying to keep everyone as close as we can to their full pay. We’re trying to get through this,” said Manchin.

The package is the most expensive stimulus package in United States history.

