Senator Joe Manchin visits U.S.-Mexico Border

LAREDO, Tx. (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin visited the U.S.-Mexico border alongside Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar.

The two participated in a helicopter and boat tour of the border with Customs and Border Protection and visited the World Trade Bridge, Laredo’s port of entry, to discuss cross-border international trade.

Senator Manchin also spoke with families at the Holding Institute about their journey to get to the United States.

“We should be able to go into Guatemala, into Honduras, into Central America and protect the people that need protecting there,” Manchin said. “We should be able to go through the process, the asylum process of vetting them and doing all of the things necessary before they come here.”

Manchin, whose vote is key to the democratic agenda in the Senate, also says it is “past time” for Congress to address immigration reform.