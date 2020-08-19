Senator Joe Manchin slams Postmaster General DeJoy for changes made under his leadership

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been at the center of an ongoing issue that involves introducing measures that will hinder the operations of the postal service. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has been a staunch critic of the trump appointed postmaster.

Senator Manchin voiced his concern and disappointment on the matter in a virtual press conference today regarding the POST Act, a legislation that he created to prevent post offices from being affected and ultimately closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he is saying that the Postal Service is facing much larger and more damaging setbacks.

He highlighted that the West Virginia Postal System has seen a sharp decline in productivity due to three mail sorting systems, that service not only West Virginia but six other states, being shut down at the order of Postmaster General DeJoy.

“If the president is able to blame Postal Service for votes not getting counted and not being basically delivered on time, and people basically in the United States Postal Service are villainized for not doing their job, then I’ll guarantee it the next shoe will fall which will be disassembling the U.S. Postal Service as we know it.” West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin

Senator Manchin also stated that the candidate for the Postmaster General should be confirmed by the senate by a vote of at least sixty not just a passing vote of fifty one.

He also supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s order to call congressmen and women back from their August recess in order to vote on a bill that will effectively aim to undo all of the changes that Postmaster General DeJoy has implemented since May.