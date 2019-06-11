Senator Craig Blair calls for Gov. Justice’s resignation

With recent controversy around West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, one Republican senator is calling on the governor to resign.

West Virginia’s Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair is demanding Governor Justice to resign immediately for various reasons, but the main reason is due to the recent passing of the Student Success Act. The bill passed through the Senate 18-15, which would prevent teachers from getting paid during a strike and shutdown all extracurricular activities, which according to Blair– Justice didn’t agree with.

“This man was more interested in coaching basketball than he was taking care of the people of West Virginia,” said Blair. “When students miss school, they can’t participate in extracurricular activities, but he was trying to say that teachers and coaches should be able to participate even though they missed school. What kind of message does that send to our students? It’s a terrible message.”

Even if Justice doesn’t resign, Craig believes that the community has heard their governor loud and clear.

“Let’s say he doesn’t resign, this is a wake-up call to the governor,” said Blair. “He’s just shown a total disregard to the people of West Virginia of being able to do his job and it’s a sad commentary. Do I like sitting here saying this? No, but he should’ve known when he ran for this that there’s a huge expectation of participating in this government and to be able to keep your word when you say something. It’s not just about you, governor, it’s about the people of West Virginia.”

The bill was sent to the House of Delegates and will reconvene on June 17.