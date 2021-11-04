Senator Capito takes aim at federal vaccine mandate

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito is taking aim at President Biden’s and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)’s federal vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 or more employees.

In a press conference on Thursday, she stated that the United States will face a labor crisis. She believes that the federal government should not be able to tell private businesses about the rules or parameters they should be setting for their employees to encourage vaccinations.

She thinks that flexibility is the way to move forward towards incentivizing vaccines.

“We have got to get some flexibility into this in terms of being able to be realizing that we’re up against, I think, a situation where — sure, there’s more people that would get vaxxed, but there’s still some that are just not going to do it for one reason or another,” Senator Capito said.

The deadline for this vaccine mandate is Jan. 4, 2022.