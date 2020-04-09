Senator Capito reacts to possible incomplete West Virginia death toll

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — There is concern that West Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll may be incomplete.

This comes after comments were made by Dr. Clay Marsh, a member of the mountain state’s COVID-19 information task force. He said that death toll numbers are likely incorrect because of factors such as limited testing. Senator Shelley Moore Capito responded to these comments by saying that West Virginia is continuing to pursue efforts to increase their response to the spread of the virus.

“To the accuracy of the number of people who have died from this? I think that that’s going to be the type of analysis that we’re probably going to do when we look back and see what kind of margin of error there might have been,” said Capito.

As of Wednesday, West Virginia has had four COVID-19 related deaths.