Senator Capito reacts to backlash on Trump’s travel ban

The travel ban was not announced to European Union leaders in advance.

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — President Trump has received backlash from European Union leaders after making an announcement about a 30 day travel ban for those traveling to and from Europe.

West Virginia’s Senator Capito reacted to these comments saying that she supports the president’s decision to implement the travel ban. She said that the president’s decision is necessary to help stop the spread of the virus and is a necessary precaution.

“It is here now so I think he is looking at statistics and other European countries and he’s probably saying in the best interest of my country let’s contain and not go to Europe,” said Capito.

