Senator Capito on improving economic development in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Senator Shelley Moore Capito has returned to Washington D.C. following her August work period.

According to Capito while visiting the Eastern Panhandle, she made note of economic development opportunities in the area. She said the large amount of people who come through West Virginia is something that businesses and the state should take advantage of.

“There’s traffic from people coming from the D.C., Baltimore areas, the numbers are way up and I think we need to capitalize on this as an industry but also as an economic boom,” Capito said.

Capito’s team reported that both her and United States Senator Joe Manchin announced several rural development grants to address various needs in multiple communities across the state, from helping purchase vehicles to securing microloans for small businesses. Funding is provided through by the U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA).

During her visit to West Virginia, she stopped by Hardy Telecommunications, toured the American Woodmark and met with employees as well as donated computers to Petersburg Elementary School.