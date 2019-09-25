Senator Capito expresses importance of FY2020 Homeland Security bill

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee approved a bill that would help fund border security, cybersecurity and other security efforts.

United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito shared that the Homeland Security Appropriations bill would provide $70.7 billion to support the various missions of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The legislation will head to full committee for consideration tomorrow.

In addition to improving cybersecurity efforts, Capito shared that aviation security is considered a DHS mission. She noted that the organization would want to keep a close eye on who’s traveling for national security reasons.

“It’s important for us to know these things, we know this from 911 and we know this into our future,” Capito said.

The bill also supports operations with the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security. In a financial effort to strengthen security ties, $70.7 billion, including $53.18 billion in base discretionary funding to fund DHS missions including border security, disaster relief, transportation security, immigration enforcement, and cybersecurity and over $17 billion for Disaster Relief.

“This carefully and thoughtfully crafted bill provides the Department of Homeland Security and its nearly 250,000 employees with the resources to carry out a broad set of missions that span the entire globe and impact every American,” Senator Capito said. “My highest priority in working on this bill was including what is necessary to secure our borders, and this measure recommends major investments in border security and immigration enforcement,” Capito said.