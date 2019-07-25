Senator Capito announces bills that would support and improve infrastructure in Appalachia

This bill package will reauthorize and improve the Appalachian regional commission through 2025

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has announced three bills that would support and improve infrastructure in Appalachia.

The three different bills will help support, improve and assist the Appalachian region and the highway system in all aspects. The new bills will also correspond with the completion of “Corridor H”.

Capito said the completion of Corridor H will help economic development in the state.

“It will open up that area for the eastern part of our state for economic development, for tourism, for ease of travel and I’m really excited that in this new infrastructure package that I am going to be working hard to make sure we can get more money in the Appalachian highway system to complete Corridor H,” Capito said.

