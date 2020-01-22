Senator Capito agrees with Senate resolution

Senator Capito agrees with the resolution passed by the Senate for the President Trump impeachment trial.

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)– West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito spoke about the senate impeachment trial on Wednesday.

Capito recently tweeted saying that she agrees with the resolution passed by the Senate. She believes the rules passed in the resolution are fair to both sides and will ultimately lead to a fair trial. Her stance is that additional evidence is needed only if the 16-hour questioning period lacks the necessary support for a fair case.

“We’ll have 16 hours to question and then, and only then, should we really look at whether we don’t have enough information to base a decision and do we need more witnesses and we’re going to have that vote. Senator Schumer likes to act like we’re not even going to have that vote… We’re going to have that vote,” said Capito.

Capito said the Trump impeachment trial mirrors precedents set during the Clinton impeachment trial.