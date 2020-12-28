Senator calls on WV leaders to look at the slipping grades of students

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – School in 2020 would be almost unrecognizable to students from any other year. Virtual classes and online homework are now the norm as families stay home as much as possible. But after-school activities have also taken a big hit–and State Senator William Ihlenfeld has had enough.

He’s written a letter to Governor Justice, saying grades are slipping particularly for students who are used to them as an outlet for the stress of school.

Things that make them happy, that give them motivation to succeed, to give them

motivation, to keep their grades up. William Ihlenfeld (D), WV Senator

In the letter, Ihlenfeld calls for more local control over what goes on after the school day, saying administrators and local health officials have more understanding of how to deal with the pandemic in their area.

He says the loss of after-school activities has had far-reaching effects on students’ grades, with some going from As and Bs to Ds and Fs.

The mental and emotional health of children is suffering. We know that by looking

at their grades and academic performance. William Ihlenfeld (D), WV Senator

Ihlenfeld sent 7NEWS the letter after we spoke to an Ohio County mom who says all-internet

schooling is failing her kids’ education.

Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith Dailer shares that concern—wanting to get

kids back at their desks as soon as it’s safe to do so.

I worry about our kids and their mental health and the lasting effects this is going to have on their education. Meredith Dailer, Wheeling Park High School Principal

But while the downsides of remote learning have been voiced by parents and educators, there isn’t a clear legislative fix.

According to Ihlenfeld, the legislature’s hands are tied in emergency situations, with most of the power designated to the governor. While he appreciates Governor Justice making an effort to manage all 55 counties, he says a little local control could help students grow even among the weeds of the pandemic.